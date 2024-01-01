Oriana 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Oriana is a threat hunting tool that leverages a subset of Windows events to build relationships, calculate totals, and run analytics. The results are presented in a Web layer to help defenders identify outliers and suspicious behavior on corporate environments. Oriana was built using Python, the Django Web Framework, the Postgres database, and Bootstrap. The Windows Event exporting script was written in PowerShell. For more information on how Oriana works, visit the Wiki at https://github.com/mvelazc0/Oriana/wiki. To see Oriana in action, check the demos at https://github.com/mvelazc0/Oriana/wiki/Demos. Oriana was initially presented at Derbycon VII (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVTkkkM9XDg) and released at the SANS Threat Hunting Summit (https://www.sans.org/cyber-security-summit/archives/file/summit-archive-1536265369.pdf). Quick Start Guide: Prerequisites: On Windows, download & install Python 2.7 from https://www.python.org/downloads/ and download & install Postgres from https://www.postgresql.org/download/windows/. On Linux, run 'sudo apt-get install postgresql postgresql-contrib'. Installation: 'git clone https://github.com/mvelazc0/Oriana.git' and 'pip install -r Oriana/requirements.txt'.