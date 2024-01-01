An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue.
jimi is an orchestration automation tool focusing on multi-team collaboration through an intuitive flow-based interface. It offers unlimited flexibility into all areas of automation from IT/Security operations to Development and CI/CD pipelines. jimi is a cross between a low-code programming language like node red and a no-code SOAR / Automation platform. Built on-top of Python, it has the power and capability to do just about anything, and is expandable, even supporting raw Python code directly within the flows created.
An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue.
A defense-in-depth security automation and monitoring framework utilizing threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies.
Workflows for Shuffle automation tool with structured categories and customization options.
A modular incident response framework in Powershell that uses Powershell Remoting to collect data for incident response and breach hunts.
A web collaborative platform for incident responders to share technical details during investigations, shipped in Docker containers for easy installation and upgrades.
Fast suspicious file finder for threat hunting and live forensics.