jimi is an orchestration automation tool focusing on multi-team collaboration through an intuitive flow-based interface. It offers unlimited flexibility into all areas of automation from IT/Security operations to Development and CI/CD pipelines. jimi is a cross between a low-code programming language like node red and a no-code SOAR / Automation platform. Built on-top of Python, it has the power and capability to do just about anything, and is expandable, even supporting raw Python code directly within the flows created.