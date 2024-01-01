A microservice for string padding to prevent global issues like the left-pad incident.
CTFWriteupScrapper is a tool that scrapes all writeups from http://ctftime.org/ and organizes them for easy access, allowing users to prioritize which writeups to read first. To use the tool, initialize the SQLite database by running the commands: python manage.py db init, python manage.py db migrate, python manage.py db upgrade. Start the tool by running: python runserver.py and access it from your browser at 127.0.0.1:31337. Users can update their database with the latest writeups from ctftime by visiting 127.0.0.1:31337/feed/. The tool has requirements including Flask, BeautifulSoup, urllib2, and mechanize. It is a work in progress with an empty screenshot and is licensed under MIT by @abdilahrf.
Free multi-platform database tool with support for various databases and rich features.
A tool to verify the integrity of PNG, JNG, and MNG files and extract detailed information about the image.
A comprehensive collection of security assessment lists for security testers.
CTF write-ups from SababaSec team
Package verification tool for npm with various verification and testing capabilities.