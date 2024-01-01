CTFWriteupScrapper 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

CTFWriteupScrapper is a tool that scrapes all writeups from http://ctftime.org/ and organizes them for easy access, allowing users to prioritize which writeups to read first. To use the tool, initialize the SQLite database by running the commands: python manage.py db init, python manage.py db migrate, python manage.py db upgrade. Start the tool by running: python runserver.py and access it from your browser at 127.0.0.1:31337. Users can update their database with the latest writeups from ctftime by visiting 127.0.0.1:31337/feed/. The tool has requirements including Flask, BeautifulSoup, urllib2, and mechanize. It is a work in progress with an empty screenshot and is licensed under MIT by @abdilahrf.