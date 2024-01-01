ftp

8 tools and resources

NEW

s3viewer Logo

s3viewer

0 (0)

A publicly open storage viewer for various storage services.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
s3azureftphttp
xxeserv Logo

xxeserv

0 (0)

A mini webserver with FTP support for XXE payloads

Honeypots
Free
xxeftpeducationalproof-of-concept
Heralding Logo

Heralding

0 (0)

A simple honeypot that collects credentials across various protocols

Honeypots
Free
honeypotftptelnetsshhttphttpssmtpvnccsvjson
Twisted Honeypots Logo

Twisted Honeypots

0 (0)

A Python-based honeypot service for SSH, FTP, and Telnet connections

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsshftptelnetpentestingmysqlpython
ffuf Logo

ffuf

0 (0)

Fast web fuzzer written in Go

Honeypots
Free
gofuzzinghttphttpsftp
node-ftp-honeypot Logo

node-ftp-honeypot

0 (0)

A FTP honeypot tool for detecting and capturing malicious file upload attempts.

Honeypots
Free
ftphoneypotbot-detection
Honeypot-FTP Logo

Honeypot-FTP

0 (0)

FTP Honeypot tool with FTP + SSL-FTP features, used for catching credentials and malware files, distributing honeytoken files, and generating SSL certificates.

Honeypots
Free
ftpsslhoneypotmalwarehoneytoken
Dionaea Logo

Dionaea

0 (0)

Honeypot tool with bug-catching capabilities and support for multiple protocols.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotpythonshellcodeftphttpsmb