A publicly open storage viewer for various storage services.
drydock is a Docker security audit tool written in Python. It allows for the easy creation and use of custom audit profiles to eliminate noise and false alarms. Reports are saved in JSON format for easier parsing. drydock is based on the CIS Docker 1.6 Benchmark and heavily uses the docker-py client API for communication with Docker. To use drydock, clone the repository, install requirements, and run the tool with a provided profile or create custom profiles.
A collection of tools to debug and inspect Kubernetes resources and applications, managing eBPF programs execution and mapping kernel primitives to Kubernetes resources.
Comprehensive suite of tools and resources by Microsoft Azure for ensuring security and protection of data and applications in the cloud.
Stay up-to-date on the latest trends and developments in AWS Cloud Security with this weekly digest newsletter.
Python library for building Docker images with advanced features.
A setuid implementation of a subset of user namespaces, providing a way to run unprivileged containers without requiring root privileges.