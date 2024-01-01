drydock 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

drydock is a Docker security audit tool written in Python. It allows for the easy creation and use of custom audit profiles to eliminate noise and false alarms. Reports are saved in JSON format for easier parsing. drydock is based on the CIS Docker 1.6 Benchmark and heavily uses the docker-py client API for communication with Docker. To use drydock, clone the repository, install requirements, and run the tool with a provided profile or create custom profiles.