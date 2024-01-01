An open-source penetration testing framework for social engineering with custom attack vectors.
ISF (Industrial Security Exploitation Framework) is an exploitation framework based on Python, developed by the ICSMASTER Security Team. It includes modules for controlling Schneider, Siemens, and Modbus PLCs, as well as tools for scanning PLCs and recovering passwords. Please use responsibly for research purposes only.
Learn how to create new Malleable C2 profiles for Cobalt Strike to avoid detection and signatured toolset
A post-exploitation framework for attacking running AWS infrastructure
A project for demonstrating AWS attack techniques with a focus on ethical hacking practices.
C3 is a framework for creating custom C2 channels, integrating with existing offensive toolkits.
High-performant, coroutines-driven, and fully customisable Low & Slow load generator for real-world pentesting with undetectability through Tor.