ISF (Industrial Security Exploitation Framework) is an exploitation framework based on Python, developed by the ICSMASTER Security Team. It includes modules for controlling Schneider, Siemens, and Modbus PLCs, as well as tools for scanning PLCs and recovering passwords. Please use responsibly for research purposes only.