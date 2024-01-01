A tool for embedding XXE/XML exploits into different filetypes
OpenCanary is a multi-protocol network honeypot that runs as a daemon and implements multiple common network protocols. It has extremely low resource requirements and can be tweaked, modified, and extended. When attackers breach networks and interact with the honeypot, OpenCanary sends alerts via a variety of mechanisms. It is implemented in Python and is cross-platform, with certain features requiring specific OSes. Running on Linux provides the most options, and it can be deployed on devices like a Raspberry Pi or a VM with minimal resources. OpenCanary is the Open Source version of the commercial Thinkst Canary honeypot.
A simple Postgres honey pot inspired by Elastichoney.
Django App for the SSH Honeypot called 'kippo'
Tango is a set of scripts and Splunk apps for deploying honeypots with ease.
A tool to leak git repositories from misconfigured websites
A honeypot tool to mimic the router backdoor 'TCP32764' found in various router firmwares, providing a way to test for vulnerabilities.