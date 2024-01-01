OpenCanary 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

OpenCanary is a multi-protocol network honeypot that runs as a daemon and implements multiple common network protocols. It has extremely low resource requirements and can be tweaked, modified, and extended. When attackers breach networks and interact with the honeypot, OpenCanary sends alerts via a variety of mechanisms. It is implemented in Python and is cross-platform, with certain features requiring specific OSes. Running on Linux provides the most options, and it can be deployed on devices like a Raspberry Pi or a VM with minimal resources. OpenCanary is the Open Source version of the commercial Thinkst Canary honeypot.