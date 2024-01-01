Atomic Reactor 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Atomic Reactor is a Python library with a command-line interface for building Docker images. It allows you to push images to a registry, build inside a separate Docker container, use Git as a source for your Dockerfile, collect build logs, integrate with the koji build system and Fedora packaging system, inject arbitrary yum repos, retag base images, change base images in Dockerfiles, and run tests after image builds.