Atomic Reactor is a Python library with a command-line interface for building Docker images. It allows you to push images to a registry, build inside a separate Docker container, use Git as a source for your Dockerfile, collect build logs, integrate with the koji build system and Fedora packaging system, inject arbitrary yum repos, retag base images, change base images in Dockerfiles, and run tests after image builds.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
dockerpythonlibrarycli

