Twisted-honeypots SSH, FTP and Telnet honeypot services based on the Twisted engine for Python 3. All credentials are stored on a local MySQL database. This will create easily (and painlessly) very good dictionaries to use for pentesting. Install: $ git clone https://github.com/lanjelot/twisted-honeypots /opt/twisted-honeypots $ cd /opt/twisted-honeypots $ sudo ./install.sh && ./setup-db.sh Usage: To start/stop the services: $ sudo ./start.sh $ sudo ./stop.sh To monitor the current execution: $ ./monitor.sh To extract the login/passwords in a wordlist sorted by best popularity: $ source vars.sh # logins $ echo "select distinct login from pot group by login order by count(login) desc" | mysql -rs -u${MYSQL_USER} -p${MYSQL_PWD} ${MYSQL_DB} # passwords $ echo "select distinct password from pot group by password order by count(password) desc" | mysql -rs -u${MYSQL_USER} -p${MYSQL_PWD} ${MYSQL_DB}