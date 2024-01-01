aws-lint-iam-policies 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Runs IAM policy linting checks against either a single AWS account or all accounts of an AWS Organization. Dumps all supported identity-based and resource-based policies and reports on those that violate security best practices or contain errors. The actual linting is performed by the AWS IAM Access Analyzer policy validation feature, which is mostly known for showing recommendations when manually editing IAM policies on the AWS Console UI: The linting checks are created and maintained by AWS and are described closer here. Usage: Make sure you have AWS credentials configured for your targeted environment. This can either be done using environment variables or by specifying a named profile in the optional --profile argument. If your are running the checks against a single AWS account (--scope ACCOUNT), you require at least these permissions. If you are running the checks against all accounts of an AWS Organization (--scope ORGANIZATION), you must use credentials that belong to the Organizations management account and have at least these permissions. The Organizations member accounts need to have an IAM role configured that can assume the IAM role of the management account.