Dow Jones Hammer is a multi-account cloud security tool for AWS that identifies misconfigurations and insecure data exposures within AWS resources, provides near real-time reporting capabilities, and can perform auto-remediation of some misconfigurations to create secure guardrails for products deployed on the cloud. The documentation is available on GitHub Pages at https://dowjones.github.io/hammer/. It covers security features like insecure services, cloud security issues, and technologies used such as Python 3.6, AWS services, Terraform, JIRA, and Slack.