A free training course and lab environment for learning to test and attack cloud infrastructure, including AWS and Azure.
Dow Jones Hammer is a multi-account cloud security tool for AWS that identifies misconfigurations and insecure data exposures within AWS resources, provides near real-time reporting capabilities, and can perform auto-remediation of some misconfigurations to create secure guardrails for products deployed on the cloud. The documentation is available on GitHub Pages at https://dowjones.github.io/hammer/. It covers security features like insecure services, cloud security issues, and technologies used such as Python 3.6, AWS services, Terraform, JIRA, and Slack.
A tool for spinning up insecure AWS infrastructure with Terraform for training and security assessment purposes.
Create Docker container images for testing and long-term use.
Implements a cloud version of the Shadow Copy attack against domain controllers in AWS, allowing theft of domain user hashes.
DataCop is a custom AWS framework for mitigating S3 bucket attack vectors based on customer configuration.
Managed Kubernetes Inspection Tool leveraging FOSS tools to query and validate security-related settings.