A list of disposable email domains to detect or block disposable accounts
Repokid uses Access Advisor provided by Aardvark to remove permissions granting access to unused services from the inline policies of IAM roles in an AWS account. Getting Started: - Install mkvirtualenv repokid - git clone git@github.com:Netflix/repokid.git - cd repokid - pip install -e . - repokid config config.json DynamoDB: - You will need a DynamoDB table called repokid_roles (specify account and endpoint in dynamo_db in config file). - The table should have RoleId (string) as a primary partition key, no primary sort key. - A global secondary index named Account with a primary partition key of Account and RoleId and Account as projected attributes. - A global secondary index named RoleName with a primary partition key of RoleName and RoleId and RoleName as projected attributes. - For development, you can run dynamo locally. To run locally: docker-compose up. The endpoint for DynamoDB will be http://localhost:8000. A DynamoDB admin panel can be found at http://localhost:8001. If you run the development version the table and index will be created for you automatically. IAM Permissions: - Repokid needs an IAM Role in each account that will be queried.
A list of disposable email domains to detect or block disposable accounts
CloudTracker helps identify over-privileged IAM users and roles by analyzing CloudTrail logs.
PowerUp aims to be a clearinghouse of common Windows privilege escalation vectors that rely on misconfigurations.
KeeFarce allows for the extraction of KeePass 2.x password database information from memory using DLL injection and CLRMD.
A tool for visualizing AWS IAM and Organizations in a graph format with Neo4j, supporting anomaly detection and custom data processing.
A NodeJS/Typescript library for generating IAM Policy Actions Statements for AWS CDK with predefined constants and a factory class.