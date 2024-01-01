Repokid 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Repokid uses Access Advisor provided by Aardvark to remove permissions granting access to unused services from the inline policies of IAM roles in an AWS account. Getting Started: - Install mkvirtualenv repokid - git clone git@github.com:Netflix/repokid.git - cd repokid - pip install -e . - repokid config config.json DynamoDB: - You will need a DynamoDB table called repokid_roles (specify account and endpoint in dynamo_db in config file). - The table should have RoleId (string) as a primary partition key, no primary sort key. - A global secondary index named Account with a primary partition key of Account and RoleId and Account as projected attributes. - A global secondary index named RoleName with a primary partition key of RoleName and RoleId and RoleName as projected attributes. - For development, you can run dynamo locally. To run locally: docker-compose up. The endpoint for DynamoDB will be http://localhost:8000. A DynamoDB admin panel can be found at http://localhost:8001. If you run the development version the table and index will be created for you automatically. IAM Permissions: - Repokid needs an IAM Role in each account that will be queried.