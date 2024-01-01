Cloudmarker is a cloud monitoring tool and framework that audits Azure and GCP cloud environments.
Security Monkey monitors your AWS and GCP accounts for policy changes and alerts on insecure configurations. Support is available for OpenStack public and private clouds. It can also watch and monitor GitHub organizations, teams, and repositories, providing a single UI to browse and search through all accounts, regions, and cloud services. The tool remembers previous states, shows exactly what changed and when, and can be extended with custom account types, watchers, auditors, and alerters. It works on CPython 2.7 and is known to work on Ubuntu Linux and OS X. Note: Security Monkey is in maintenance mode and will be end-of-life in 2020, with reduced support from Netflix.
Cloudmarker is a cloud monitoring tool and framework that audits Azure and GCP cloud environments.
Managed Kubernetes Inspection Tool leveraging FOSS tools to query and validate security-related settings.
An AWS Lambda auditing tool that provides asset visibility and actionable results through statistical analysis and security checks.
Conmachi is a Golang tool for scanning container environments for security issues.
Multi-account cloud security tool for AWS with real-time reporting and auto-remediation capabilities.
A tool to identify publicly accessible S3 objects