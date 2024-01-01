aws-inventory 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This python script lists all the main resources of your AWS account. This inventory may be uncomplete, but it should help you to find what I call "main" resources that are, in my mind, resources that should affect billing and/or security. Intended for personal use (even if I added some professional features like logging), and for only one account. For more information on multiple accounts, read the wiki. Pre-requisites: This program needs Python 3.4 or newer. AWS CLI must be installed and configured on the system you want to run aws-inventory. You SHOULD use a special account with minimal rights (= those in inventory*.json files). See wiki for more. Make sure that you have the latest boto3 version. Older versions may lead to signature error with the newest regions or to some malfunction. Further information here : http://docs.aws.amazon.com/general/latest/gr/signature-version-4.html. How to contribute? TESTERS WANTED! If you test this code, please