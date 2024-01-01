AWS CloudHSM

SOPS is an editor of encrypted files supporting various formats and encryption methods.
Manage single-tenant hardware security modules (HSMs) on AWS. Create an AWS account. Generate and use cryptographic keys on dedicated FIPS 140-2 Level 3 single-tenant HSM instances. Deploy workloads with high reliability and low latency, and help meet regulatory compliance. Manage HSM capacity and control your costs by adding and removing HSMs.
A powerful tool for searching and scraping data from GitHub
A project focusing on deconstructing and utilizing data for security using Python modules like IPython, Pandas, and Scikit Learn.
An advanced Content Disarm and Reconstruction software for enhancing computer safety by removing dynamic content from Office files.
Automated tool for detecting steganographic content in images, with F5 detection capabilities.
Secure file erasing utility for Mac OS X