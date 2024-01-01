AWS CloudHSM 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Manage single-tenant hardware security modules (HSMs) on AWS. Create an AWS account. Generate and use cryptographic keys on dedicated FIPS 140-2 Level 3 single-tenant HSM instances. Deploy workloads with high reliability and low latency, and help meet regulatory compliance. Manage HSM capacity and control your costs by adding and removing HSMs.