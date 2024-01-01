s3_objects_check

Open-source policy-as-code software for multi-cloud and SaaS environments with GPT model conversations and custom analysis policies.
Whitebox evaluation of effective S3 object permissions, to identify publicly accessible files. This tool checks for publicly accessible S3 objects and provides a report on the findings.
Open-source policy-as-code software for multi-cloud and SaaS environments with GPT model conversations and custom analysis policies.
Collection of Kubernetes manifests creating pods with elevated privileges for security testing.
AWS Cloud Security offers security services and compliance tools for securing data and applications on AWS.
Cloud security project focusing on discovering and protecting privileged entities in AWS and Azure environments.
A project exploring minimal set of restrictions for running untrusted code using Linux containers in a concise codebase.
A command-line tool to get valuable information out of AWS CloudTrail and a general purpose toolbox for working with IAM policies