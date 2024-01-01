AirIAM is an AWS IAM to least privilege Terraform execution framework that compiles AWS IAM usage and leverages that data to create a least-privilege IAM Terraform.
IAM Floyd is a tool for generating AWS IAM policy statements with a fluent interface, supporting 393 Services, 16621 Actions, 1783 Resource Types, and 1731 Condition keys. It offers two package variants: iam-floyd for general use and cdk-iam-floyd for integration with AWS CDK. Make sure to specify the exact version in your package.json before 1.0.0 as the API is subject to change during feature implementation.
Find leaked credentials by scanning repositories for high entropy strings.
Certbot is a free tool for automatically enabling HTTPS on websites using Let's Encrypt certificates.
A PHP OAuth 2.0 authorization server implementation with support for various grants and RFCs.
A web service for easier AWS IAM permissions and credential management with various login methods and IAM Self-Service Wizard.
An attacker can create a new IAM policy version and set it as the default version without requiring the iam:SetDefaultPolicyVersion permission.