IAM Floyd is a tool for generating AWS IAM policy statements with a fluent interface, supporting 393 Services, 16621 Actions, 1783 Resource Types, and 1731 Condition keys. It offers two package variants: iam-floyd for general use and cdk-iam-floyd for integration with AWS CDK. Make sure to specify the exact version in your package.json before 1.0.0 as the API is subject to change during feature implementation.