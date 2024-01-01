Cloudmarker is a cloud monitoring tool and framework that audits Azure and GCP cloud environments.
A security toolkit for Amazon S3 s3tk is a security toolkit for Amazon S3 that provides a set of tools to help you secure your S3 buckets. Features: * Bucket scanning for sensitive data * Bucket policy validation * Bucket access control list (ACL) management * Bucket encryption s3tk is designed to help you identify and remediate security vulnerabilities in your S3 buckets. Get started with s3tk today and take control of your S3 security!
A command line tool that counts Amazon resources across regions and displays the results in a friendly format.
Comprehensive set of security controls for various AWS services to ensure a secure cloud environment.
A tool for pillaging Docker registries to extract image manifests and configurations.
A multi-cloud tool for centralizing assets across multiple clouds with minimal configuration.
Access Undenied parses AWS AccessDenied CloudTrail events, explains the reasons for them, and offers actionable fixes.