A list of disposable email domains to detect or block disposable accounts
Chamber is a tool for managing secrets that stores secrets in AWS SSM Parameter Store. Starting with version 2.0, it uses parameter store's path based API by default for performance benefits and is recommended by AWS. To migrate to the new format, you can use the export and import commands.
CloudTracker helps identify over-privileged IAM users and roles by analyzing CloudTrail logs.
A powerful tool that enables organizations to discover, manage, and secure privileged access, helping to reduce the risks associated with privileged accounts and activities.
A PHP OAuth 2.0 authorization server implementation with support for various grants and RFCs.
A tool for finding AWS credentials in files, optimized for Jenkins integration.
Abusing DNSAdmins privilege for escalation in Active Directory