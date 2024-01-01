Chamber Logo

Chamber is a tool for managing secrets that stores secrets in AWS SSM Parameter Store. Starting with version 2.0, it uses parameter store's path based API by default for performance benefits and is recommended by AWS. To migrate to the new format, you can use the export and import commands.

