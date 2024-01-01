auspex 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

auspex is a graph-based tool for visualizing effective access and resource relationships within AWS. It resolves policy information to determine what actions affect which resources, while taking into account how these actions may be combined to produce attack paths. Getting Started Installation Usage Contributing License For more information, checkout the awspx Wiki Getting Started For detailed installation instructions, usage, and answers to frequently asked questions, see sections: Setup; Data Collection and Exploration; and FAQs, respectively. Installation awspx can be installed on either Linux or macOS. In each case Docker is required. Clone this repo git clone https://github.com/FSecureLABS/awspx.git Run the INSTALL script cd awspx && ./INSTALL Usage awspx consists of two main components: the ingestor, which collects AWS account data; and the web interface, which allows