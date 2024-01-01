Cloud Security Dashboard with AWS CIS Security Benchmarks and JIRA integration.
auspex is a graph-based tool for visualizing effective access and resource relationships within AWS. It resolves policy information to determine what actions affect which resources, while taking into account how these actions may be combined to produce attack paths. Getting Started Installation Usage Contributing License For more information, checkout the awspx Wiki Getting Started For detailed installation instructions, usage, and answers to frequently asked questions, see sections: Setup; Data Collection and Exploration; and FAQs, respectively. Installation awspx can be installed on either Linux or macOS. In each case Docker is required. Clone this repo git clone https://github.com/FSecureLABS/awspx.git Run the INSTALL script cd awspx && ./INSTALL Usage awspx consists of two main components: the ingestor, which collects AWS account data; and the web interface, which allows
Cloud Security Dashboard with AWS CIS Security Benchmarks and JIRA integration.
AI-Powered Cloud Assistant for building, securing, and operating cloud environments.
Generate Amazon GuardDuty findings related to real AWS resources with multiple tests available.
Open-source cloud-agnostic resource manager for analyzing and managing cloud cost, usage, security, and governance.
Open-source tool for analyzing AWS temporary tokens to detect malicious activity.
Stay up-to-date on the latest trends and developments in AWS Cloud Security with this weekly digest newsletter.