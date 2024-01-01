Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Antiope is an open-sourced framework for managing resources across hundreds of AWS Accounts. It leverages Cross Account Assume Roles to gather resource data and store it in an inventory bucket, which can be indexed by ELK or your SIEM of choice. It collects information on: * S3 Buckets and associated attributes * VPCs and EC2 Instances * Route53 Hosted Zones and Registered Domains * EC2 Security Groups * IAM Users and Roles * Elastic Network Interfaces and PublicIP addresses All resources are stored as individual JSON files in an S3 Bucket. This allows for easy searching and management of resources across hundreds of AWS accounts.