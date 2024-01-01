AWS Vault 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

AWS Vault is a tool to securely store and access AWS credentials in a development environment. It stores IAM credentials in your operating system's secure keystore and generates temporary credentials from those to expose to your shell and applications. It's designed to be complementary to the AWS CLI tools, aware of your profiles and configuration in ~/.aws/config. You can install AWS Vault on various operating systems like macOS, Windows, Linux, and others using different package managers.