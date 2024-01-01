Safely store secrets in version control repositories with GPG encryption support.
AWS Vault is a tool to securely store and access AWS credentials in a development environment. It stores IAM credentials in your operating system's secure keystore and generates temporary credentials from those to expose to your shell and applications. It's designed to be complementary to the AWS CLI tools, aware of your profiles and configuration in ~/.aws/config. You can install AWS Vault on various operating systems like macOS, Windows, Linux, and others using different package managers.
A tool that generates least privilege IAM policies for AWS services
Tool for generating AWS IAM policy statements with a fluent interface.
A blog post explaining the concept of Active Directory Trusts and their enumeration and exploitation
PowerUp aims to be a clearinghouse of common Windows privilege escalation vectors that rely on misconfigurations.
Certbot is a free tool for automatically enabling HTTPS on websites using Let's Encrypt certificates.