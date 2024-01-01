AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery Logo

AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery

AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery provides scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS. Save costs by removing idle recovery site resources and pay for your full disaster recovery site only when needed. Recover your applications within minutes, at their most updated state.

Security Operations
Free
awscloud-compliancecloud-securitycloud-native

