A framework to analyze container images and gather useful information.
TrailBlazer is a tool written to determine what AWS API calls are logged by CloudTrail and what they are logged as. It can also be used as an attack simulation framework. It uses the python AWS SDK library called boto3 to make the API calls into AWS. It enumerates the services provided in the SDK, regions the services are available, and then determines what API calls there are for the given service by exploring the function set. It bypasses the boto3 client-side validation to make mostly improper requests into AWS. Mostly is the keyword here due to the fact that if an API call does not require a parameter, the API call sent by TrailBlazer will be 100% valid. Due to the way AWS logs, these requests will be logged as Invalid Parameters or Unauthorized due to the inconsistency in CloudTrail logging.
Managed Kubernetes Inspection Tool leveraging FOSS tools to query and validate security-related settings.
A tool for identifying security issues in CloudFormation templates.
AWS Scout2 is a security tool for AWS administrators to assess their environment's security posture.
Metabadger helps prevent SSRF attacks on AWS EC2 by automating upgrades to the more secure Instance Metadata Service v2 (IMDSv2).
Multi-account cloud security tool for AWS with real-time reporting and auto-remediation capabilities.