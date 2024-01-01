GrayHatWarfare Buckets 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Grayhat Warfare Buckets is a search engine for open Amazon S3 buckets and their contents. It allows users to search for files using keywords, filename extensions, and full path. The search engine treats all keywords as logical AND, and users can exclude keywords by adding a minus sign (-) before the keyword. The tool provides a way to discover exposed files and buckets on Amazon S3. The search engine provides various filters, including the ability to search for files containing specific keywords, excluding certain keywords, and searching by filename extensions. The tool also provides a random file search feature and a way to search public buckets. The tool is useful for security researchers, penetration testers, and organizations to identify exposed files and buckets on Amazon S3, which can help in identifying potential security risks.