MetaHub is an open-source security tool for impact-contextual vulnerability management. It can automate the process of contextualizing security findings based on your environment and your needs, YOUR context, identifying ownership, and calculate an impact scoring based on it that you can use for defining prioritization (where should you start?) and automations like remediations, alerts or tickets. The tool is for AWS environments and you can use it with AWS Security Hub or any ASFF compatible scanners (like Prowler). ℹ️ Explore and extend the new MetaHub Dashboards using Power