ThreatModel for Amazon S3

A library of all the attack scenarios on Amazon S3, and how to mitigate them following a risk-based approach. Intro: See the blog - The last S3 security document that we’ll ever need, and how to use it. Interactive version: Find an interactive version of this content at https://controlcatalog.trustoncloud.com/dashboard/aws/s3. Contact: Email contact@trustoncloud.com or use GitHub issues.