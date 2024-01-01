S3 Exif Cleaner Logo

S3 Exif Cleaner

This tool is used to clean Exif data from images stored in an AWS S3 bucket. The setup process involves cloning the repository, installing requirements, configuring AWS credentials, and running the script to cleanse images based on specified bucket and prefix.

