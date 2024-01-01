Sample security playbooks for security automation, orchestration and response (SOAR) using Microsoft Sentinel trigger
A Serverless Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Framework for AWS GuardDuty. The GDPatrol Lambda function receives the GuardDuty findings through the CloudWatch Event Rule and executes the appropriate actions to mitigate the threats according to their types and severity. Supported actions include blacklist_ip, whitelist_ip, block_domain, quarantine_instance, snapshot_instance, disable_account, disable_ec2_access, enable_ec2_access, disable_sg_access, enable_sg_access, and asg_detach_instance. The actions to be executed are configured in the config.json file.
A DFIR Playbook Spec based on YAML for collaborative incident response processes.
Shuffle Automation provides an open-source platform for security orchestration, automation, and response.
Enhances Windows OS security through system modifications and settings adjustments.
A module-based AWS response tool for incident response in AWS environments.
Open-source abuse management toolkit for automating and improving the abuse handling process.