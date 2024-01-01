GDPatrol 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A Serverless Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Framework for AWS GuardDuty. The GDPatrol Lambda function receives the GuardDuty findings through the CloudWatch Event Rule and executes the appropriate actions to mitigate the threats according to their types and severity. Supported actions include blacklist_ip, whitelist_ip, block_domain, quarantine_instance, snapshot_instance, disable_account, disable_ec2_access, enable_ec2_access, disable_sg_access, enable_sg_access, and asg_detach_instance. The actions to be executed are configured in the config.json file.