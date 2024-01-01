A library for generating random numbers and strings of various strengths, useful in security contexts.
Amazon Macie is a tool that helps discover and protect sensitive data at scale by providing cost-efficient visibility into data stored in Amazon S3, automating data discovery, and assessing security and access controls.
A cloud-based key management service for encrypting and digitally signing data.
A deep dive into the Ledger connect-kit compromise decryption process.
TestDisk checks disk partitions and recovers lost partitions, while PhotoRec specializes in recovering lost pictures from digital camera memory or hard disks.
Calculates RSA parameters and generates RSA private keys in DER or PEM format.
A tool for creating cryptographically strong volumes that destroy themselves upon tampering or via issued command.