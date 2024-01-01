GrokEVT is a tool for reading Windows event log files and converting them to a human-readable format.
Matano Open Source Security Data Lake is an open source cloud-native security data lake, built for security teams on AWS. It offers a commercial managed Cloud SIEM for a complete enterprise Security Operations platform. Matano normalizes unstructured security logs into a structured real-time data lake in your AWS account, integrates out of the box with 50+ sources for security logs, supports Detection-as-Code using Python, allows for automatic import of Sigma detections, provides a Log Transformation Pipeline with custom VRL scripting, and ensures no vendor lock-in by using open table format (Apache Iceberg) and open schema standards (ECS) for full ownership of security data in a vendor-neutral format. Users can bring their own analytics and query the security lake directly from any Iceberg-compatible engine (AWS Athena, Snowflake, Spark, Trino, etc.) without vendor lock-in.
GrokEVT is a tool for reading Windows event log files and converting them to a human-readable format.
A logging proxy tool created in response to the 'MongoDB Apocalypse', with Docker support.
Access a repository of Analytic Stories and security guides mapped to industry frameworks, with Splunk searches, machine learning algorithms, and playbooks for threat detection and response.
Elastic is a search-powered AI company that enables users to find answers from all data in real-time at scale.
Serverless, real-time data analysis framework for incident detection and response.
A community-led project focused on standardizing security event logs.