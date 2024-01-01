Matano Open Source Security Data Lake 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Matano Open Source Security Data Lake is an open source cloud-native security data lake, built for security teams on AWS. It offers a commercial managed Cloud SIEM for a complete enterprise Security Operations platform. Matano normalizes unstructured security logs into a structured real-time data lake in your AWS account, integrates out of the box with 50+ sources for security logs, supports Detection-as-Code using Python, allows for automatic import of Sigma detections, provides a Log Transformation Pipeline with custom VRL scripting, and ensures no vendor lock-in by using open table format (Apache Iceberg) and open schema standards (ECS) for full ownership of security data in a vendor-neutral format. Users can bring their own analytics and query the security lake directly from any Iceberg-compatible engine (AWS Athena, Snowflake, Spark, Trino, etc.) without vendor lock-in.