AWS Security Controls

Discover and understand the Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug and its implications on inter-container communication.
This tool provides a comprehensive set of security controls for various AWS services including EC2, IAM, S3, RDS, Lambda, and more, ensuring a secure cloud environment.
Discover and understand the Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug and its implications on inter-container communication.
CLI tool for deleting AWS resources in bulk with inspecting functionality.
Find exposed AWS cloud assets that you did not know you had.
Multi-account cloud security tool for AWS with real-time reporting and auto-remediation capabilities.
An AWS resource policy security checkup tool that identifies public, external account access, intra-org account access, and private resources.
Access Undenied parses AWS AccessDenied CloudTrail events, explains the reasons for them, and offers actionable fixes.