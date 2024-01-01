aws-logsearch 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Search AWS CloudWatch logs all at once on the command line using the aws sdk-for-go. Configure your AWS secrets and use options like specifying search pattern, log group, start and end time, count, and AWS region. Example command: ~/go/bin/aws-logsearch -p 'login' -g 'group001' -c 5