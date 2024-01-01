Converts Sigma and Yara rules to CRYPTTECH's SIEM query language.
Search AWS CloudWatch logs all at once on the command line using the aws sdk-for-go. Configure your AWS secrets and use options like specifying search pattern, log group, start and end time, count, and AWS region. Example command: ~/go/bin/aws-logsearch -p 'login' -g 'group001' -c 5
Procmon for Linux is a reimagining of the classic Procmon tool from Windows, allowing Linux developers to trace syscall activity efficiently.
A Command Line Map-Reduce tool for analyzing cowrie log files over time and creating visualizations and statistics.
A log management solution that optimizes SIEM performance, provides rapid search and troubleshooting, and meets compliance requirements.
Windows Event Log Analyzer with logon timeline generator and noise reduction for fast forensics.
Access a repository of Analytic Stories and security guides mapped to industry frameworks, with Splunk searches, machine learning algorithms, and playbooks for threat detection and response.