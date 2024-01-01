Exposing Security Observability Gaps in AWS Native Security Tooling 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

This write-up provides an in-depth assessment of AWS IAM Access Analyzer, a native AWS security tool designed to identify resources shared with external entities. The article: 1. Clarifies common misconceptions about IAM Access Analyzer's primary function. 2. Details the tool's coverage across various AWS services. 3. Identifies gaps in the tool's capabilities, particularly for certain AWS services. 4. Explores the effectiveness of IAM Access Analyzer in detecting publicly exposed resources. 5. Discusses the tool's deployment process and pricing model. 6. Highlights findings from hands-on testing of various AWS services and their resource policies. 7. Provides insights into AWS security practices and potential vulnerabilities. 8. Offers recommendations for using IAM Access Analyzer and complementary security approaches.