A detection-as-code platform for streamlining cloud security operations and responding to security incidents.
Cloud_enum is a multi-cloud OSINT tool designed to enumerate public resources across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, aiding in security assessments and exposure analysis.
A detection-as-code platform for streamlining cloud security operations and responding to security incidents.
A collection of security workshops and hands-on content for AWS security services and techniques
Comprehensive set of security controls for various AWS services to ensure a secure cloud environment.
Discover and understand the Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug and its implications on inter-container communication.
A security tool that monitors AWS objects for ownership attribution, detects domain hijacking, and verifies security services.
Azucar is a multi-threaded plugin-based tool for assessing Azure Cloud security.