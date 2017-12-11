TrailScraper 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

TrailScraper is a command-line tool to get valuable information out of AWS CloudTrail and a general purpose toolbox for working with IAM policies. Installation: OSX: $ brew install trailscraper Installation using pip: Requirements: Python >= 3.5 pip $ pip install trailscraper Run directly using docker: $ docker run --rm --env-file <(env | grep AWS_) -v $HOME/.aws:/root/.aws ghcr.io/flosell/trailscraper:latest Usage: Get CloudTrail events matching a filter from CloudTrail API Download some logs Download some logs in organisational trails Find CloudTrail events matching a filter in downloaded logs Generate Policy from some CloudTrail records Extend existing policy by guessing matching actions Find CloudTrail events and generate an IAM Policy Get CloudTrail events matching a filter from CloudTrail API $ trailscraper select --use-cloudtrail-api --filter-assumed-role-arn some-arn --from 'one hour ago' --to 'now' { "Records": [ { "eventTime": "2017-12-11T15:01:51Z", "eventSource": "autoscaling.amazonaws.com", "eventName": "DescribeLaunchConfigurations", ...