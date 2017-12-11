AWS Scout2 is a security tool for AWS administrators to assess their environment's security posture.
TrailScraper is a command-line tool to get valuable information out of AWS CloudTrail and a general purpose toolbox for working with IAM policies. Installation: OSX: $ brew install trailscraper Installation using pip: Requirements: Python >= 3.5 pip $ pip install trailscraper Run directly using docker: $ docker run --rm --env-file <(env | grep AWS_) -v $HOME/.aws:/root/.aws ghcr.io/flosell/trailscraper:latest Usage: Get CloudTrail events matching a filter from CloudTrail API Download some logs Download some logs in organisational trails Find CloudTrail events matching a filter in downloaded logs Generate Policy from some CloudTrail records Extend existing policy by guessing matching actions Find CloudTrail events and generate an IAM Policy Get CloudTrail events matching a filter from CloudTrail API $ trailscraper select --use-cloudtrail-api --filter-assumed-role-arn some-arn --from 'one hour ago' --to 'now' { "Records": [ { "eventTime": "2017-12-11T15:01:51Z", "eventSource": "autoscaling.amazonaws.com", "eventName": "DescribeLaunchConfigurations", ...
A command line tool that counts Amazon resources across regions and displays the results in a friendly format.
CloudDefense.AI is a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that safeguards cloud infrastructure and cloud-native apps with expertise, precision, and confidence.
A set of tools for fingerprinting and exploiting Amazon cloud infrastructures
A fully managed service that securely stores, rotates, and manages sensitive data such as database credentials and API keys.
An AWS Lambda auditing tool that provides asset visibility and actionable results through statistical analysis and security checks.