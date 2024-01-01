AWS Security Toolbox (AST) Logo

AWS Security Toolbox (AST)

This toolbox provides a portable Docker container with preinstalled AWS security tools like awscli, CloudMapper, CloudTracker, and more, reducing the overhead of tool installation and dependencies for SecOps on AWS. It offers an interactive mode for auditing and assessments within the container, with the working directory set to /opt/secops.

Miscellaneous
Free
awscloud-securitydockersecurity-tools

