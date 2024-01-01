iam-policies-cli 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

CLI for generating AWS IAM policy documents, SAM policy templates or SAM Connectors based on the JSON definition used in the AWS Policy Generator. Provide an optional SAM or CloudFormation template and it will let you reference resource ARNs using intrinsic functions for defined resources. The mapping of CloudFormation resource type -> the intrinsic function that returns the ARN is based on the cfn-lint schema for us-east-1 🎉 New in v1.0.5 - support for AWS::Serverless::Connectors If you point a SAM template to this tool it will suggest connectable resources and let you generate the AWS::Serverless::Connector resource