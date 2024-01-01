mass-s3-bucket-tester 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This tests a list of s3 buckets to see if they have dir listings enabled or if they are uploadable. This tool is designed to test the security of AWS S3 buckets by checking if they have directory listings enabled or if they are uploadable. It's a simple Python script that uses the Boto3 library to interact with the S3 API. You can use it to scan a list of S3 buckets and get a report on which ones have directory listings enabled or are uploadable.