Cloud Inquisitor can be used to improve the security posture of your AWS footprint through: monitoring AWS objects for ownership attribution, notifying account owners of unowned objects, and subsequently removing unowned AWS objects if ownership is not resolved. detecting domain hijacking. verifying security services such as Cloudtrail and VPC Flowlogs. managing IAM policies across multiple accounts. Please see the official docs here for more information on how to deploy, configure and operate Cloud Inquisitor in your environment.