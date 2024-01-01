cloud-nuke 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This repo contains a CLI tool to delete all resources. Cloud-nuke was created for situations when you might have an account you use for testing and need to clean up leftover resources so you're not charged for them. Also great for cleaning out accounts with redundant resources. Also great for removing unnecessary defaults like default VPCs and permissive ingress/egress rules in default security groups. In addition, cloud-nuke offers non-destructive inspecting functionality that can either be called via the command-line interface, or consumed as library methods, for scripting purposes. The currently supported functionality includes: AWS Cloud-nuke supports inspecting and deleting the following AWS resources: EC2 Auto scaling groups, EC2 Elastic Load Balancers (v1 and v2), EC2 EBS Volumes, EC2 Unprotected EC2 instances, EC2 AMIs, EC2 Snapshots, EC2 Elastic IPs, EC2 Launch Configurations, EC2 IPAM (Amazon VPC IP Address Manager), EC2 IPAM Pool, EC2 IPAM Scope, EC2 IPAM Custom Allocation, EC2 IPAM BYOASN, EC2 IPAM Resource Discovery, EC2 Internet Gateway, EC2 Network ACL, EC2 Egress only internet gateway, EC2 Endpoint, EC2 Security Group, EC2 Network Interf