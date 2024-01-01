A powerful tool that enables organizations to discover, manage, and secure privileged access, helping to reduce the risks associated with privileged accounts and activities.
Kiam is a tool that runs as an agent on each node in your Kubernetes cluster, allowing cluster users to associate IAM roles to Pods. It is now being abandoned due to the availability of AWS' official solution: IAM roles for Service Accounts.
An attacker can create a new IAM policy version and set it as the default version without requiring the iam:SetDefaultPolicyVersion permission.
A list of disposable email domains to detect or block disposable accounts
A tool for privilege escalation within Linux environments by targeting vulnerabilities in SUDO usage.
Securely store and access AWS credentials in a development environment.
Helm plugin for decrypting encrypted Helm value files on the fly and integrating with cloud native secret managers.