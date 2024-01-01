Cloud security project focusing on discovering and protecting privileged entities in AWS and Azure environments.
Cloud Security Research releases written by the Rhino Security Labs team. These articles provide in-depth analysis and insights on various cloud security topics, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. The articles cover a wide range of topics, from security best practices to vulnerability assessments and penetration testing. The goal of these articles is to educate and inform cloud security professionals on the latest threats and mitigation strategies. The articles are written by experienced security professionals with a deep understanding of cloud security. The articles are available for free on the Rhino Security Labs website.
Cloud security project focusing on discovering and protecting privileged entities in AWS and Azure environments.
Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager
A tool to analyze and audit AWS environments for security issues and misconfigurations.
Ice provides a birds-eye view of cloud resources and usage patterns in AWS.
Anchore Enterprise is a platform that protects and secures software supply chains end-to-end.
Analyzes CloudTrail data of a given AWS account and generates a summary of recently active IAM principals, API calls they made, as well as regions, IP addresses and user agents they used.