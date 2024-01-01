Breaking and Pwning Apps and Servers on AWS and Azure

Cloud Security Dashboard with AWS CIS Security Benchmarks and JIRA integration.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Azure run the most popular and used cloud infrastructure and boutique of services. There is a need for security testers, Cloud/IT admins and people tasked with the role of DevSecOps to learn on how to effectively attack and test their cloud infrastructure. In this tools and techniques based training we cover attack approaches, creating your attack arsenal in the cloud. This training is designed to help you learn how to test and attack cloud infrastructure, including AWS and Azure, using various tools and techniques. The training includes: * Hands-on labs and exercises to help you practice your skills * Real-world scenarios and case studies to help you understand how to apply your skills in real-world situations * A comprehensive guide to cloud security testing and penetration testing This training is perfect for anyone who wants to learn how to test and attack cloud infrastructure, including security testers, Cloud/IT admins, and people tasked with the role of DevSecOps.
Open source multi-cloud security-auditing tool for assessing security posture of cloud environments.
Nuvola is a tool for security analysis on AWS environments with a focus on creating a digital twin of cloud platforms.
Docker's Actuary automates security best-practices checks for Docker containers.
FunctionShield is a Serverless Security Library for Developers to enforce strict security controls on AWS Lambda & Google Cloud Functions runtimes.
Comprehensive suite of tools and resources by Microsoft Azure for ensuring security and protection of data and applications in the cloud.