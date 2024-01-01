Breaking and Pwning Apps and Servers on AWS and Azure

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Azure run the most popular and used cloud infrastructure and boutique of services. There is a need for security testers, Cloud/IT admins and people tasked with the role of DevSecOps to learn on how to effectively attack and test their cloud infrastructure. In this tools and techniques based training we cover attack approaches, creating your attack arsenal in the cloud. This training is designed to help you learn how to test and attack cloud infrastructure, including AWS and Azure, using various tools and techniques. The training includes: * Hands-on labs and exercises to help you practice your skills * Real-world scenarios and case studies to help you understand how to apply your skills in real-world situations * A comprehensive guide to cloud security testing and penetration testing This training is perfect for anyone who wants to learn how to test and attack cloud infrastructure, including security testers, Cloud/IT admins, and people tasked with the role of DevSecOps.