S3BucketList

A security tool to identify interesting files in AWS S3 buckets
Chrome extension that lists Amazon S3 Buckets while browsing
A security tool to identify interesting files in AWS S3 buckets
An open-source security tool for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes security assessments and audits.
Detect off-instance key usage in AWS by analyzing CloudTrail files locally.
Open-source cloud-agnostic resource manager for analyzing and managing cloud cost, usage, security, and governance.
Implements a cloud version of the Shadow Copy attack against domain controllers in AWS, allowing theft of domain user hashes.
A security toolkit for Amazon S3