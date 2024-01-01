Lists Amazon S3 Buckets while browsing
rpCheckup is an AWS resource policy security checkup tool that identifies public, external account access, intra-org account access, and private resources. It makes it easy to reason about resource visibility across all the accounts in your org. rpCheckup generates an HTML & CSV report to make this easy. Supported AWS Resources: rpCheckup uses the resources supported by Endgame as the high-water mark for analyzing attached policies. Resource Type rpCheckup Endgame AWS Access Analyzer ACM Private CAs ✅ ✅ ❌ CloudWatch Resource Policies ✅ ✅ ❌ EBS Volume Snapshots ✅ ✅ ❌ EC2 AMIs ✅ ✅ ❌ ECR Container Repositories ✅ ✅ ❌ EFS File Systems ✅ ✅ ❌ ElasticSearch Domains ✅ ✅ ❌ Glacier Vault ✅ ✅ ❌
Lists Amazon S3 Buckets while browsing
A search engine for open Amazon S3 buckets and their contents, allowing users to search for files using keywords, filename extensions, and full path.
A collection of security workshops and hands-on content for AWS security services and techniques
Create Docker container images for testing and long-term use.
A detection-as-code platform for streamlining cloud security operations and responding to security incidents.
Cloud Container Attack Tool (CCAT) is a tool for testing security of container environments.