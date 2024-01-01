rpCheckup 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

rpCheckup is an AWS resource policy security checkup tool that identifies public, external account access, intra-org account access, and private resources. It makes it easy to reason about resource visibility across all the accounts in your org. rpCheckup generates an HTML & CSV report to make this easy. Supported AWS Resources: rpCheckup uses the resources supported by Endgame as the high-water mark for analyzing attached policies. Resource Type rpCheckup Endgame AWS Access Analyzer ACM Private CAs ✅ ✅ ❌ CloudWatch Resource Policies ✅ ✅ ❌ EBS Volume Snapshots ✅ ✅ ❌ EC2 AMIs ✅ ✅ ❌ ECR Container Repositories ✅ ✅ ❌ EFS File Systems ✅ ✅ ❌ ElasticSearch Domains ✅ ✅ ❌ Glacier Vault ✅ ✅ ❌