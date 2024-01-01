IAMSpy Logo

IAMSpy

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

IAMSpy is a library that utilizes the Z3 prover to analyze AWS IAM policies, allowing users to query whether actions are allowed or not, aiming to simplify IAM tooling development and document observed IAM quirks for the community.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-iamiamsecurity-audit

ALTERNATIVES