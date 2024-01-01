Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Zeus is a powerful tool for AWS EC2 / S3 / CloudTrail / CloudWatch / KMS best hardening practices. It checks security settings according to the profiles the user creates and changes them to recommended settings based on the CIS AWS Benchmark source at request of the user. Currently, it only includes the Logging mechanism. Identity and Access Management: - Avoid the use of the 'root' account - Ensure multi-factor authentication (MFA) is enabled for all IAM users that have a console password - Ensure credentials unused for 90 days or greater are disabled - Ensure access keys are rotated every 90 days or less - Ensure IAM password policy requires at least one uppercase letter - Ensure IAM password policy requires at least one lowercase letter - Ensure IAM password policy requires at least one symbol - Ensure IAM password policy requires at least one number - Ensure IAM password policy requires minimum length of 14 or greater - Ensure no root account access key exists - Ensure MFA is enabled for the 'root' account - Ensure security questions are registered in the AWS account - Ensure IAM policies are attached only to groups or role - Enable detailed billing - Maintain current conta