A comprehensive resource for securing Active Directory, including attack methods and effective defenses.
Your secret keeper. Stores secrets in DynamoDB, encrypted at rest. Docs: Installation Configuration Usage Contribution Reporting security vulnerabilities: If you've found a vulnerability or a potential vulnerability in Confidant please let us know at security@lyft.com. Getting support or asking questions: We have a mailing list for discussion, and a low volume list for announcements: https://groups.google.com/forum/#!forum/confidant-users https://groups.google.com/forum/#!forum/confidant-announce We also have an IRC channel on freenode and a Gitter channel: #confidant lyft/confidant on Gitter Feel free to drop into either Gitter or the IRC channel for any reason, even if just to chat.
A comprehensive resource for securing Active Directory, including attack methods and effective defenses.
A tool for finding AWS credentials in files, optimized for Jenkins integration.
A tool for privilege escalation within Linux environments by targeting vulnerabilities in SUDO usage.
A powerful tool that enables organizations to discover, manage, and secure privileged access, helping to reduce the risks associated with privileged accounts and activities.
BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM) provides comprehensive security controls for privileged accounts and users.
Safely store secrets in version control repositories with GPG encryption support.