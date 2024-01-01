Confidant 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Your secret keeper. Stores secrets in DynamoDB, encrypted at rest. Docs: Installation Configuration Usage Contribution Reporting security vulnerabilities: If you've found a vulnerability or a potential vulnerability in Confidant please let us know at security@lyft.com. Getting support or asking questions: We have a mailing list for discussion, and a low volume list for announcements: https://groups.google.com/forum/#!forum/confidant-users https://groups.google.com/forum/#!forum/confidant-announce We also have an IRC channel on freenode and a Gitter channel: #confidant lyft/confidant on Gitter Feel free to drop into either Gitter or the IRC channel for any reason, even if just to chat.