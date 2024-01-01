SOPS 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

SOPS is an editor of encrypted files that supports YAML, JSON, ENV, INI, and BINARY formats. It encrypts with AWS KMS, GCP KMS, Azure Key Vault, age, and PGP. Stable release binaries and packages are available at https://github.com/getsops/sops/releases. For development branch installation, clone the repository and follow the provided instructions. SOPS can also be used as a library by exploring the decrypt package. For AWS KMS usage, create and export master keys in the IAM console.