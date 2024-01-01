Tool for hiding data inside data and manipulating byte sequences.
SOPS is an editor of encrypted files that supports YAML, JSON, ENV, INI, and BINARY formats. It encrypts with AWS KMS, GCP KMS, Azure Key Vault, age, and PGP. Stable release binaries and packages are available at https://github.com/getsops/sops/releases. For development branch installation, clone the repository and follow the provided instructions. SOPS can also be used as a library by exploring the decrypt package. For AWS KMS usage, create and export master keys in the IAM console.
Tool for hiding data inside data and manipulating byte sequences.
A browser extension that helps you find and track sensitive data exposure across the web.
A powerful tool for searching and scraping data from GitHub
Red October is a software-based two-man rule style encryption and decryption server.
TestDisk checks disk partitions and recovers lost partitions, while PhotoRec specializes in recovering lost pictures from digital camera memory or hard disks.
A tool for recovering files by scanning block devices and extracting them based on 'magic bytes' in file contents.